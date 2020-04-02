Century 21 CEO argues housing is essential

Every day, Inman founder Brad Inman texts and talks with many of the most important people in the real estate industry. Now, in these unprecedented times, he’s making some of those conversations public to share with you, the Inman community. Welcome to Brad Inman’s Daily Dispatch.

In this Daily Dispatch, Brad is joined by Mike Miedler, CEO of Century 21. Miedler presents a compelling argument for why real estate is essential right now, and explains why the value of real estate professionals is the highest it’s ever been.

