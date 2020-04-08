Tallahassee, Fla. (April 8, 2020) – Inman Group® announced the creation of a new editorial focus called Luxury Lens. The newsletter will launch on May 1, 2020.

This weekly email newsletter will be devoted to the world of luxury real estate. It will feature the latest news from the hottest markets; conversations with the top producers from across the country; and spotlights on incredible mansions, ranches, and beachfront bungalows throughout the year.

“Luxury isn’t just a price point,” said Inman CEO Josh Albertson. “It’s an entire mindset of service excellence. We know everyone in the industry watches and learns from luxury.”

The launch sponsor of this new editorial beat will be REALM™ Global. REALM membership features a patented collaborative matching platform that enables member real estate professionals to create relationships and matches qualified buyers to properties through lifestyle experiences and passions rather than search criteria. The encrypted environment keeps agent information completely secure while enabling agents to connect and to refer business between trusted advisors.

“REALM is excited to debut our partnership with Inman’s Luxury Lens,” said REALM CEO and Founder Julie Faupel. “Our membership represents some of the most accomplished brokers and innovative thought leaders in the real estate industry and we are excited for the opportunity to bring the result of their collaboration and idea-sharing to the Inman audience.”

About Inman | Real estate professionals from around the world turn to Inman first for accurate, innovative and timely information about the industry. Known for its award-winning journalism, cutting-edge technology coverage, in-depth educational opportunities, and forward-thinking events, Inman is the industry’s leading source of real estate information. For more information, visit inman.com.

About REALM | REALM is the first globally collaborative real estate collective to be built around the unique lifestyles and personal interests of each client. A curated luxury lifestyle platform that collects, secures, and repositions client data to improve the holistic real estate experience – for each individual real estate professional and their collective client base. Learn more at www.realm-global.com.