Even though the world is shifting, people still need the services of real estate agents during this time. Here are a few things to keep in mind when migrating your team’s business to the virtual world.



In challenging times, it’s a smart idea to revisit the fundamentals of good business. This April, go Back to Basics with Inman.

Buying and selling residential real estate is a very emotional process. It’s also one of the biggest financial decisions a person will make. As agents, our job is much more than just completing a transaction. We guide our clients through a process that will have a great impact on their lives and their families for years to come.

Although there will never be a digital replacement for a real estate professional, here are some tips from our team on conducting business virtually.

Stay positive and connected

First and foremost, we have to remember to stay focused, upbeat, positive and connected during these times. I’ve witnessed an outpouring of love within the real estate community — between clients, agents, staff and friends. Our team has been setting goals and making plans for the present and the future.

I’ve also found it helpful to connect with other agents. Set a Zoom hour with some colleagues to talk about what’s going on and share ideas for when things return to normal. Now is the time to revitalize and connect. We’ll get through this together.

Communicate with clients

People still need the services of real estate agents during this time. It’s important to let your clients know that you’re here to help them and that you can do so virtually. Personally reach out to your clients, and let them know you can still conduct business.

Let them know what the process would entail. By keeping them informed, they’ll know what you can offer during this time, should they need your services. They’ll know you’re there for them.

Hone your skills

Now is a great time to hone the skills needed for the job. It’s certainly a good time to focus on social media, and learn about the best practices and techniques when it comes to live-streaming.

Our team has been taking the time for further education. As a company, The Agency has been conducting online, staff-guided training sessions on everything from social media, technology and marketing to public relations and more. If your company is offering online classes, be sure to take them. Not to mention, there are plenty of resources available online as well.

A new way to tour

A large part of conducting business virtually is completing tours via video sharing services. As with any showing, the best thing you can do is to be prepared. I recently completed a showing via FaceTime. I arrived at the home in advance and opened as if I were about to do a walk-through with my client in real life. I turned on all the lights, music and started the fireplace.

After preparing the home, I drove down the road and called my clients. I drove them through the neighborhood and up to the home as I would if they were meeting me there or if I drove with them. I then walked them through the home and was able to focus on the tour and answer their questions.

While this might seem like a no-brainer, make sure you have the Wi-Fi instructions for the home and ample coverage in the area. Also, make sure your device is fully charged, or have a portable charger available.

Now, more than ever, it’s imperative for agents to utilize technology to their advantage. During this time of social isolation, stay positive and connected with both colleagues and clients.

Take time to brush up on your skills, learn new aspects of your business, and continue to be experts in your respective markets. By using virtual solutions and keeping a positive mindset, we will continue to support clients and keep moving forward.

Mauricio Umansky is the founder and CEO of The Agency in Los Angeles. Connect with him on Instagram.