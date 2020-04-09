The president and CEO of Sotheby’s International Realty talks about the current trends in the luxury real estate market, and where some buyers are looking.

Every day, Inman founder Brad Inman texts and talks with many of the most important people in the real estate industry. Now, in these unprecedented times, he’s making some of those conversations public to share with you, the Inman community. Welcome to Brad Inman’s Daily Dispatch.

In this Daily Dispatch, Brad is joined by Philip White, president and CEO of Sotheby’s International Realty. According to White, movement right now in the mortgage market will lead to a more positive outcome for the economy. There’s also been noticeable difference in web traffic for people searching for luxury properties around the world.

Want to be the first to get The Brad Inman Daily Dispatch? Subscribe to Inman Reconnect wherever you get your podcasts.

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts / Spotify / Stitcher