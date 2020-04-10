Listen to two of real estate’s brightest marketers converse with Daily Dispatch host Brad Inman on how to market through these trying Covid-19 times.

Every day, Inman founder Brad Inman texts and talks with many of the most important people in the real estate industry. Now, in these unprecedented times, he’s making some of those conversations public to share with you, the Inman community. Welcome to Brad Inman’s Daily Dispatch.

In this Daily Dispatch, Brad is joined by speaker and consultant Valerie Garcia, and Jessica Swesey, chief marketer and partner at 1000 Watt. This conversation is a good reminder of the importance and value of marketing, especially during a crisis. It’s also important to remember that behind all of these marketing accounts is a human being.

Want to be the first to get The Brad Inman Daily Dispatch? Subscribe to Inman Reconnect wherever you get your podcasts.

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts / Spotify / Stitcher