The Team Diva partners suggest thinking outside of the box to support your community.

Every day, Inman founder Brad Inman texts and talks with many of the most important people in the real estate industry. Now, in these unprecedented times, he’s making some of those conversations public to share with you, the Inman community. Welcome to Brad Inman’s Daily Dispatch.

In this Daily Dispatch, Brad is joined by Kim Kolapreti and Chavi Hohm, partners at Team Diva Real Estate, Coldwell Banker, Seattle, Washington. The Team Diva partners suggest thinking outside of the box to support your community. Ask, “What you can do for your neighbor right now?”

