Real estate coach Tom Ferry turns the tables on Brad Inman and coaches him through this challenging moment in time.

Every day, Inman founder Brad Inman texts and talks with many of the most important people in the real estate industry. Now, in these unprecedented times, he’s making some of those conversations public to share with you, the Inman community. Welcome to Brad Inman’s Daily Dispatch.

In this Daily Dispatch, Brad is joined by real estate coach Tom Ferry. The tables turn in this conversation as Brad becomes the subject of Tom’s discovery. Support systems are important during this time — think friends, family, spouses — as is making sure you’re being held accountable to continue your growth through this unique point in history.

Want to be the first to get The Brad Inman Daily Dispatch? Subscribe to Inman Reconnect wherever you get your podcasts.

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts / Spotify / Stitcher