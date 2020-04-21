Every day, Inman founder Brad Inman texts and talks with many of the most important people in the real estate industry. Now, in these unprecedented times, he’s making some of those conversations public to share with you, the Inman community. Welcome to Brad Inman’s Daily Dispatch.

In this Daily Dispatch, Brad is joined by Pamela Liebman, president and CEO of The Corcoran Group. The New Yorker shares her view on the city’s residential pricing hit, but also recognizes there have been publicized sales that were well enough along the sales pipeline. But then sales halted. The question now becomes, what or when is the real Covid-19 correction?

