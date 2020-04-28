Zillow CEO Rich Barton announced on Twitter last week that he’ll allow the company’s employees to work from through the rest of the year, even as certain parts of the country begin to plan for a re-opening of workforces and businesses.

Today we let our team know they have flexibility to work from home (or anywhere) through the end of 2020. My personal opinions about WFH have been turned upside down over the past 2 months. I expect this will have a lasting influence on the future of work … and home. Stay safe. — Rich Barton (@Rich_Barton) April 25, 2020

Companies across the country are allowing employees to work from home, where allowed and it’s leading to a greater discussion overall about the merits of physical office space. It’s also leading to discussions about when offices should be re-populated in light of the lack of information about COVID-19 and if it will re-emerge in the fall.

In a statement, a spokesperson from Zillow acknowledged that the company let employees know they will have the option to work from home at least through the end of 2020.

We are working through office re-opening plans now and expect this to be a gradual process over many months,” the spokesperson said. “We want to make sure employees are supported and have the flexibility and visibility to manage their lives with work in these uncertain times.”

“We’ve learned a lot over the past two months and have watched our teams pull together from their homes to keep the company moving forward. This situation has dramatically changed how we envision our future of work and we expect this experience will influence our decisions going forward.”