After 25 years, Inman Connect is coming to you. Get ready for the top industry leaders plotting the path forward, new business ideas and opportunities, networking like you’ve never imagined it and tons of exciting new magic, all straight to you. It’s all part of an epic new Inman experience, Inman Connect Now, June 2-4, 2020. Click here to save your seat.

In preparation for Inman Connect Now, we put together our top 7 tips for joining the fun. Take a look and get ready to Connect.

Set your agenda for each day. “I want to sit in front of my computer for 8 straight hours,” said no one ever. Connect Now is the Super Bowl of real estate conference events, and will have a dazzling array of speakers sessions, networking opportunities, and a ton of great exhibitors in the virtual event. Ambassadors will be on hand to chat, take questions, and encourage participation so you can engage. So check out the agenda and plan your day. Don’t forget, you’ll be seeing other attendees live in the chats, and on stage, too.

Have a ‘watch party’ with friends and colleagues. Even if you’re at a physical distance, the best part of a virtual event is watching together. Coordinate your agendas and create your own watch party with team members, your vendor partners, and colleagues to discuss the speakers, topics and make a day of it. Join one of our virtual networking events after.

Set aside time for networking events, or host your own. Here at Inman, we’re building in virtual networking experiences that take connecting online to a whole new adventure. But the best part is, if you have your own idea and have a smaller crowd you’d like to invite, host your own. Get creative. We know you can. We’re talking to you, #lobbyconners.

Get comfortable. Make sure you’re in a comfy spot or chair, put your feet up, have a blanket or a fan, just in case.

Have extra devices on hand and charged. If you’re on your laptop, keep your charging cord nearby, and your phone in hand. We’ll be asking for pics to show us where you’re watching from to post on social media! #InmanConnect

Have snacks, drinks, and a notebook handy. Indulge in your favorite movie treats, chips and salsa, and Arnold Palmers. Create your Connect Now spread and be ready. Grab a few notebooks or open a doc to drop your notes into, to study, share, and discuss later.

Close other tabs and distractions. While you’re with us, participating and learning, close out the other tabs in your browser, and keep other distractions to a minimum. Of course puppies and kids can join in. But share photos, or it didn’t happen!

We’re looking forward to seeing you June 2-4. Reserve your seat for Connect Now today.

Thank you to our sponsors: Agent Image, CoreLogic, IXACT Contact, Leading Real Estate Companies of the World, Lone Wolf Real Estate Technologies, Lucidpress, Moo, Remi nderMedia, Rila, SentriLock, and Townify.