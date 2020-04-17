Here’s video from yesterday’s virtual Town Hall, led by Brad Inman, which focused on essential solutions for the coronavirus era.

Inman Town Halls are a new series of informal conversations with real estate leaders and members of the Inman community, all born of and reacting to this unprecedented moment in time. Hosted by Inman founder Brad Inman, the Town Hall starts with a conversation between Brad and his guests, followed by breakout sessions on essential solutions for the coronavirus era.

The second Inman Town Hall took place on April 16. Brad’s guests were Hilton & Hyland’s Gary Gold, and director of growth for the Ben Kinney Companies Vija Williams. Above, watch Brad’s virtual session (and be sure to catch his two essentials in the beginning), or read the full recap.

Below, check out the video from the session hosted by Inman’s Laura Monroe on the topic of “best practices for virtual showings” with Tommy Choi of Weinberg Choi Residential and Debra Beagle of The Ashton Real Estate Group, or read the full recap. And, at the bottom, see the video from BHGRE’s Joe Rand and eXp’s Renee Funk on topic of “agent training during downtime,” or read the full recap.

Watch Laura Monroe with Tommy Choi and Debra Begle tackle best practices for virtual showings.





Watch Joe Rand and Renee Funk talk about agent training and more.