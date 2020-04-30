Boomtown’s CEO suggests to Brad Inman on his podcast that video engagement is now taking center stage, with virtual tours a must.

Every day, Inman founder Brad Inman texts and talks with many of the most important people in the real estate industry. Now, in these unprecedented times, he’s making some of those conversations public to share with you, the Inman community. Welcome to Brad Inman’s Daily Dispatch.

In this Daily Dispatch, Brad is joined by Grier Allen, co-founder and CEO of Boomtown. After many years, Grier and Brad settle one simple debate: It’s time to do away with the term “drip marketing.” With that said, there’s still much work to be done in the marketing space. However, now is also a great to do a little housecleaning in your CRM and databases, also.

Want to be the first to get The Brad Inman Daily Dispatch? Subscribe to Inman Reconnect wherever you get your podcasts.

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts / Spotify / Stitcher