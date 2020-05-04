Remember Q1? Us too. The good old days.

Q2, however, became a very different ball game. One that shifted everything we knew to be true about how 2020 will play out.

The Inman Partnership Team wanted to better understand what our audience needed from vendors. So we looked at the content that these folks—all them serious real estate professionals and decision-makers—are reading and sharing as a signal of what they need to stay relevant, competitive, and ready to do business. This content shows us where their minds are today and how they’re thinking about tomorrow.

Here is what we found:

Agents are retooling their brands and digital presence.

That means refreshing web sites, reframing messaging, and gleaning intel from analytics. They’re putting more effort and dollars into social media and exploring new tech for video.

Brokerages are scrutinizing every line item.

Each investment is suspect. Every solution had better be pulling its weight. Because now is the time to assess and rethink partnerships.

Everyone is hunting for digital tools to bridge the gaps.

That means new showing platforms, marketing automation tools to stay top of mind, and remote solutions to expand where and when they can do business.

So where does your company fit in? How can your product, service, or solution help at this time?

This isn’t about capitalizing on a crisis, but honing in on the right message to the right audience that is best qualified for your offer. It’s also about opportunity. The company that leans in can unseat the incumbent and be the next big thing. We know one thing for sure: industry professionals are hungry for information and investing time right now to ensure that they are perfectly poised to take advantage when the recovery period starts. A show of support and strength now by your brand will ensure that your company is top of mind when that happens.

