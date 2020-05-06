Engel & Völkers Americas CEO Anthony Hitt expounds on the benefits of exploring hobbies during this downtime, but reminds us to stay focused.

Every day, Inman founder Brad Inman texts and talks with many of the most important people in the real estate industry. Now, in these unprecedented times, he’s making some of those conversations public to share with you, the Inman community. Welcome to Brad Inman’s Daily Dispatch.

In this Daily Dispatch, Brad is joined by Anthony Hitt, president and CEO at Engel & Völkers Americas. In this conversation recorded in mid-April, Anthony expounds on the benefits of exploring hobbies during down time. He also suggests that it’s precisely during times like these that profound opportunities await on the other side, whenever that may be.

Want to be the first to get The Brad Inman Daily Dispatch? Subscribe to Inman Reconnect wherever you get your podcasts.

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts / Spotify / Stitcher