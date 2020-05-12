Homesnap CEO John Mazur talks with Brad Inman on his podcast about shifting your business model right now and the value of checking on your network.

Every day, Inman founder Brad Inman texts and talks with many of the most important people in the real estate industry. Now, in these unprecedented times, he’s making some of those conversations public to share with you, the Inman community. Welcome to Brad Inman’s Daily Dispatch.

In this Daily Dispatch, Brad is joined by CEO of Homesnap, John Mazur. The best mindset you can have right now is this: “Shit’s [sic] changing, and I need to change with it.” Sure, it might be a little raw, but everything is a little raw right now.

