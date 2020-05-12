A trio of government agencies launched today a new housing assistance portal to provide homeowners and renters with the most accurate and update information related to the COVID-19 emergency.

The joint website — launched by the Consumer Finance Protection Bureau (CFPB), Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) and U.S. Department Housing and Urban Development (HUD) — consolidates all of the relief and protections spelled out by the CARES Act.

The 880-page CARES Act included various protections for tenants, multi-family property owners, mortgage payments and forbearance, as well as foreclosure moratoriums and credit protections.

“During these uncertain times, consumers need reliable, fair, and accurate information on the protections and relief options available to them,” CFPB Director Kathleen Kraninger, said in a statement. “This joint website achieves this important goal for homeowners and renters, outlining clearly the changes that policymakers are making to assist them.”

The website also has information on how to avoid COVID-19 related scams and provides tools for homeowners to determine if their mortgage is federally backed and for renters to determine if their rental unit is financed by FHA, Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac.

“This invisible enemy has a lot of Americans concerned about how they are going to stay safe and make ends meet,” HUD Secretary Ben Carson said in a statement. “No one should lose their home because of Coronavirus, and this new website is full of resources to help property owners and renters navigate these unprecedented times.’

