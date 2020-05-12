RE/MAX Integra, an independently owned Canadian subfranchisor of RE/MAX, is supplying “RE/MASKs” to all its North American brokerages.

As more states gradually open up for business in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, and buyers and sellers gain more confidence, many real estate agents will need to stock up on PPE supplies in order to conduct in-person transactions. Fortunately for all North American brokerages under the RE/MAX Integra brand, they won’t have to look very far.

The reusable, RE/MAX-branded face mask that hooks over the ears will be provided to all 7,000 RE/MAX Integra agents across North America to help agents safely navigate business when in-person meetings are necessary.

“At first, it was a bit challenging to source the right producer for the masks,” Fiona Petrie, U.S. executive vice president and managing director of RE/MAX Integra, told Inman via email.

“[We] wanted to make sure we had the right quality, coupled with the ability to produce a mass quantity of masks,” Petrie added. “As we were searching, one of our top commercial agents, Andy Kushner with RE/MAX Professionals, reached out about an opportunity to produce branded masks, and that’s who we decided to do business with.”

RE/MAX Integra plans to have face masks ready to ship out to agents by the end of the day on Tuesday, May 12.

If agents would like to order additional masks to provide to clients, they may do so at a cost of $5.50 per pack of 25 masks.

In addition to providing face masks to agents, RE/MAX Integra is also encouraging agents to limit contact with the general public, postponing open houses indefinitely, enacting reduced hours at RE/MAX offices and increasing the use of alternative technologies to connect with clients, host virtual tours and create other virtual presentations.

“When the going gets tough, the RE/MAX network comes together to ensure employees and customers feel safe and supported,” Petrie said.

