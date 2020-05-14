Gary Keller is joining me on-screen for a live, unscripted conversation at our brand new virtual event, Inman Connect Now.

Two summers ago in San Francisco, Gary Keller joined me on stage for the wildest interview I’ve conducted in my 25 years of Connects. The Keller Williams founder came prepared — with a whiteboard and pen, a sharp tongue, and a clear vision for the future of the industry. Our conversation was combative and spirited, and I enjoyed (almost) every minute of it.

Next month, we’re going to do it again: Keller is joining me on-screen for a live, unscripted conversation at our brand new virtual event, Inman Connect Now. “The Sequel,” “Round Two,” “Return of the Jedi” — whatever you call it, I think it’s going to be special.

To say the world has changed since we last took the stage together is an understatement, but there’s no one whose perspective on this moment I’d rather hear right now than Gary’s.

I hope you’ll join us — from your living room, your home office, your backyard, wherever it is you’re preparing for the future of our industry.

Register for Connect Now here.

