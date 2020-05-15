On any given day, consumers receive a barrage of marketing messages. So, how can you make sure that you stand out while staying authentic, helpful and empathetic to today’s problems? One Lake Tahoe agent shares her success story.

How can an agent efficiently and sensitively market themselves in the midst of a global pandemic? That, my friends, is the question of the year.

Marketing to a consumer, whether they are a past or future client, should always come from a place of authenticity. Think about the last time you received something in the mail that truly captured your attention. Was it a “just sold” postcard or was the marketing material more personal to you?

Now, think about the incessant marketing material you receive on a weekly basis. How does it make you feel when you check your mail? I know when I see a “Dear property owner of 123 Main St.,” I immediately discredit the material, despite the content inside, and throw it away.

Adding value to your client’s lives should be one of the most important variables in your business. If you can’t add value to your client’s life, what will prevent them from working with an iBuyer platform or representing themselves in their next transaction?

Our job is to add value to our client’s life and a way we can do that, especially in the time of COVID-19, is to offer what we can to make their lives easier.

I live and work in a second home market (Lake Tahoe), which means the majority of my clients do not live locally. I sat down and asked myself, “What can I do right now to help my clients?” The answer was simple — call them and ask.

I offered to check on their homes, turn on the heat, shovel snow from their decks, help with yard cleanup and anything else that they needed at that time. My clients were so appreciative to have their “boots on the ground” here in Tahoe while they sheltered in place at their primary residence.

Then, I started to think about the big picture. What if I sent a letter out to all homes in our area offering the same services as a way to get my name in front of people, help out our second home community and inadvertently market my real estate business?

My letter read:

“My name is Amie Quirarte and I am a real estate agent with Tahoe Luxury Properties here in Tahoe City. You have, more than likely, received a letter from me in the past. I hope this finds you well.

As you’re aware, we’re living through unprecedented times. In times of darkness, I’ve always done my best to focus on the light.

Although the last three weeks have been challenging and devastating in many ways, I have sat back in awe as the community has risen to the occasion. I want to focus on the outpouring of offers of help that we’ve fielded, and to highlight that the help has come from locals, second homeowners, and visitors alike. We have spearheaded an outreach to raise money, solicit community help, and also distribute the aid to those in need.

We are providing immediate relief to those in our community with acute needs. Many of the requests for assistance are coming through the “Emergency Relief- Tahoe/Truckee Covid-19” page on Facebook, which I started about three weeks ago.

We are relying on an army of locals who have volunteered their time to grocery shop and do other errands like delivering checks. We are providing rent relief, paying for medicines, delivering groceries, and we gifted the Boys and Girls Club money to help serve dinners (dinner has never been part of their list of services.)

We are focused on those on the fringes of the economy, those living paycheck to paycheck, those with medical needs, undocumented workers who don’t have access to government aid, and other local people who have immediate needs while they are waiting for government assistance to arrive.

We want to extend our help to you, too. If you need your local army here in Tahoe, we are your people. If you need someone to go by your house, to help coordinate snow removal or any other situations that require help in Tahoe, please know that you can rely on us.

As a community, we are stronger together. And as a homeowner, whether you are a full-time resident or a second homeowner, you are part of our community.

We will get through this together.”

I challenge you, as agents, to use this time to tap into your creativity and think of innovative ways to add value to your clients’ lives. Instead of falling into the same pattern of market reports, just sold and just listed, market with sensitivity, and I guarantee your results will be different than they ever have been before.

Amie Quirarte is a luxury real estate agent with Tahoe Luxury Properties in California and Nevada. Connect with her on Facebook or LinkedIn.

