The 38-acre Connecticut farm that was home to film and TV director Barry Levinson for about 17 years has just been listed by Roni Agress of Sotheby’s International Realty for $19 million.

The multi-building property at 187 Umpawaug Road in rural Connecticut is roughly a one-hour drive outside of New York City. Maple Hill Farm includes the 9,720-square-foot main residence — a “country manor” with contemporary updates — as well as three antique guest homes, a private recording studio and performing arts venue, a working barn, a sugar house, a boat house and a pig and chicken coop.

“This unique country estate is both a luxurious retreat and a self-sustaining working farm and is one of the town’s most coveted and intriguing properties,” the listing reads.

In 2012 the main house was rebuilt by architect Andrew A. Bartolotta and interior designer Amy Zolin. The resulting updates led to the home receiving several design awards, including an Innovation in Design Awards for the master bath and an athome Magazine Moffley Media A-list award for the kitchen.

An aerial view of the property | Daniel Milstein A barn on the property | Daniel Milstein One of the home's entertainment rooms | Chi Chi Ubina, Zolin Photos A dining area | Chi Chi Ubina, Zolin Photos The kitchen has won a few design awards | Chi Chi Ubina, Zolin Photos One of the main home's living areas | Jane Beiles A living room in one of the property's cottages | Jane Beiles Barn equipped with a stage | Paul Johnson The barn includes a fireplace and a bar | Paul Johnson The master bedroom in the main house | Chi Chi Ubina, Zolin Photos The master bath in the main house | Chi Chi Ubina, Zolin Photos

The vast property contains several other notable features, including an orchard, old stone walls, and a 300-foot stream with multiple waterfalls that empty into a three-acre pond stocked with largemouth bass and brown trout. A tennis court, riding ring, ball field, horse stalls and paddocks equip the property with ample recreational activities.

Outdoors enthusiasts will also benefit from the acres of riding and hiking trails that expand both wooded and open areas of the property.

Barry Levinson is a film and television director, writer, producer and occasional actor. Levinson won an Academy Award for Best Director in 1988 for his work on Rain Man, which starred Dustin Hoffman and Tom Cruise. His most recent film was Rock the Kasbah, which was released in 2015 and featured Bill Murray and Leem Lubany.

