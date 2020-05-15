Watch Byron Lazine and Nicole White give a real estate agent’s perspective on industry-related topics. This week, they discuss agents’ role in today’s world, Airbnb owners and the sale of “Flip or Flop” star Tarek El Moussa’s $2.7 million home.

Byron Lazine and Nicole White are two agents in Connecticut who give us their thoughts on the week’s news every Friday in “The Real Word,” a weekly video column on Inman.

In his May 11 article, Brad Inman wrote: “[…] now more than ever the private sector and government leaders must be on guard as trillions of public dollars wash through the economic system and a broken economy can become a feasting ground for unsavory opportunists.”

This week, Lazine and White focus their conversation on points made in the article, while discussing the real estate agent’s evolving and increasingly important role in today’s world. The dialogue also includes how agents can build trust, provide much-needed value and equip themselves with the knowledge to guide people during tough times.

In other news, Airbnb owners are weighing their options — should they sell now or wait for travel to start up again? Lazine and White talk about how location and personal situations can affect decisions made during this time, and make predictions on how this might change in the future.

Marketeer of the week

Amid today’s health crisis, Flip or Flop star Tarek El Moussa’s home sold off-market for over asking price. This was largely thanks to Heather Rae Young, who’s crowned marketeer of the week.

