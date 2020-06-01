Time and again, real estate professionals have stepped up to do their part when communities are disrupted. From natural disasters to economic downturns, we’ve seen it first hand: amazing things happen when this community leans in together.

One of the causes closest to our collective heart is housing. And right now, the housing situation for many Americans is uncertain and unstable. While there are countless worthy causes that need assistance in this time of crisis, we have assembled a list of housing-focused organizations that we believe to be worthy of your support.

National Fair Housing Alliance

There are over 4 million acts of discrimination in the U.S. each year. The NFHA works to eliminate housing discrimination and to ensure equal housing opportunities for people through leadership, education, outreach, membership services, public policy initiatives, community development, advocacy, and enforcement. Help NFHA stop housing discrimination and expand equal housing opportunities. Support the NFHA.

Caregivers Shelter Fund

To keep their families safe, many medical workers need housing options isolated from their actual homes. Your donation helps pay for short-term housing for these workers to avoid the spread of COVID-19. The funding program allows community members to support local medical professionals by donating money to pay for short-term housing to protect families and patients.

Support the Caregivers Shelter Fund.

Habitat for Humanity

For many families who already struggle with a need for decent and affordable housing, their daily lives have only become more challenging with the COVID-19 pandemic. In response to the scarcity of respirators and other personal protective equipment for medical providers as they continue to battle COVID-19, Habitat for Humanity affiliates across the country stepped up to donate much-needed supplies to front-line responders. Support Habitat for Humanity.

Covenant House

Covenant House provides housing and supportive services to youth facing homelessness. And they have no refuge from coronavirus. They are exposed to unclean and unsanitary conditions, chronic illness, poor nutrition, and not even a safe place to sleep. With support, struggling kids will receive emergency lifesaving services including food, shelter, clothing, medical care, safety, and love. Support Covenant House.

Homes for Frontline Responders

Airbnb created a program that lets nonprofits find housing for healthcare staff and first responders through the Airbnb network. With your help, they can book stays for even more people. Your donation will go directly to nonprofits that help healthcare workers and first responders find places to stay closer to their patients, or safely distanced from their own families. Support Frontline Responders.

Ronald McDonald House Charities

This organization provides meals, housing, and support for families who have children with serious illnesses and must be away from home for long periods. The team is working on repurposing some of its spaces for health-care workers on the front lines of the crisis. Support Ronald McDonald House Charities.

Together We Rise

With the ongoing issues regarding the COVID-19, outbreak universities across the country are closing their physical campuses. This includes the dorms which are the primary housing for many former and current foster youth. With campus closures lasting through the end of the spring semester, these students risk becoming homeless. Support Together We Rise.

HomeAid

HomeAid provided safe, stable, dignified housing and the support services and necessities needed to get individuals and families experiencing homelessness back on their feet in 19 markets around the United States. With your support, HomeAid can meet the increasing needs of homeless children, families, and individuals. Support HomeAid.

National Coalition for the Homeless

This national network is committed to a single mission: To end and prevent homelessness while ensuring the immediate needs of those experiencing homelessness are met and their civil rights are respected and protected. While the concern and support demonstrated by volunteer work and advocacy are essential, material assistance is also a necessity. Support the National Coalition for the Homeless.

Rebuilding Together

This organization works every day to improve the safety and health of our neighbors. In these times of crisis, their work of providing critical home repairs to ensure the safety and health of low-income neighbors including families with young children, seniors, people with disabilities, and other at-risk populations is needed more than ever. They are monitoring the spread of coronavirus, taking precautions to protect high-risk individuals and families, and preparing for increased demand and new ways of delivering services. Support Rebuilding Together.

Housing Assistance Council

The Housing Assistance Council (HAC) has been helping local organizations build affordable single and multi-family homes in rural America since 1971. In the high-needs rural regions where HAC has worked for nearly 50 years, the challenge of the global coronavirus pandemic will be acutely felt. Support the Housing Assistance Council.

These are only a handful of worthy organizations across the country. If you would like to nominate a charity, please send the name of the organization and a link to their work to gives@inman.com.