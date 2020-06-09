Side CEO Guy Gal talks to Brad Inman on his podcast about how top-producing agents can maximize client experiences and generate more business by offloading administrative work.

Every day, Inman founder Brad Inman texts and talks with many of the most important people in the real estate industry. Now, in these unprecedented times, he’s making some of those conversations public to share with you, the Inman community. Welcome to Brad Inman’s Daily Dispatch.

In this informative episode of Daily Dispatch, Brad is joined by Side Inc. CEO Guy Gal. Real estate will forever remain a relationship business, the two believe, but technology continues to help forward-thinking agents thrive. Guy and his team at Side Inc. think top-producing agents can maximize client experiences and generate more business if they aren’t worrying about administrative work. Is this the virtual brokerage everyone has been imagining?

Want to be the first to get The Brad Inman Daily Dispatch? Subscribe to Inman Reconnect wherever you get your podcasts.

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts / Spotify / Stitcher