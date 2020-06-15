As an agent, you have a ton on your plate to accomplish every transaction. From ensuring your client feels comfortable throughout the entire process, to the never-ending paperwork that comes with a real estate transaction. Not to mention you have to manage your social media accounts, focus on lead generation, network within the industry, and more. So, if you are having trouble keeping your productivity high, and juggling all your responsibilities, there is a solution.

What can a transaction coordinator take off your plate?

Transaction coordinators complete a variety of tasks throughout the life of a transaction. Here are just a few:

Open escrow and order title

Ensure the appraisal is ordered and scheduled

Track loan commitment and clear to close

Submit and store all documents for compliance

Schedule all inspections

Introduce parties and clearly communicate all deadlines

Convey closing instructions

As you can see, transaction coordinators take on a variety of responsibilities all related to paperwork completion and organization. That allows you to dedicate the time you used to spend on them to more valuable client interaction or revenue-generating tasks.

As a real estate agent, your time should be dedicated to tasks that require your full attention. Most of the paperwork, deadline tracking, and scheduling associated with transactions can reliably be delegated to an experienced transaction coordinator. That gives you back time to use in a more profitable manner.

Get up to 16 hours back every week

Delegating tasks to others is the most effective way to quickly increase your productivity. Yet it is often a struggle for many real estate agents to give up the control needed to effectively delegate. As opposed to a typical virtual assistant, transaction coordinators often have years of experience working specifically in the real estate industry. So you can trust that you, and your clients will be well taken care of.

Using a transaction coordinator can give you back up to sixteen hours of your time per transaction. This substantial amount of time can be used to grow and expand your business beyond what you imagined possible when you entered the real estate industry.

The best part is that hiring a virtual transaction coordinator is also cost-effective. Many companies, like Transactly, will allow you to contract out the services of virtual transaction coordinators per transaction, or in bulk. Allowing you to test out their services on one transaction before determining if a transaction coordinator is truly the best fit for your business.

Spend your time where it matters most to your business

Investing in the services of a transaction coordinator gives you a trusted ally that has the sole focus of making sure your transactions smoothly reach completion. Having a person like this as a part of your team will completely change the way you do business for the better. Hiring a transaction coordinator guarantees you have a trusted partner on your side who will always deliver. You will be less stressed, happier doing more of the face to face client work you love, and finally, have the time you want to dedicate to tasks that grow your business.