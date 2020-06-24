In the lead-up to our next Connect Now one-day, virtual event on Aug. 4, Inman is pleased to announce that it will be hosting three new Inman Town Halls, all available free of charge to Inman Select subscribers.

The first of these Town Halls taking place Thursday, June 25, at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT. The theme of this one, inspired by our editorial theme for June, focuses on “the New Productivity” for getting business done in summer 2020.

Two half-hour deep dives will be followed by open forums hosted by our moderators, as well as peer-to-peer networking with members of the Inman community from across the country. The entire Town Hall experience should last about 90 minutes. (Check out the full agenda below, and register here.)

Questions for the moderators may be submitted ahead of time via Inman’s Coast to Coast Facebook group, or in real-time during the event using the event’s chat tool. The goal is to create the most interactive Town Halls possible. Like you, we’re always learning as we go in this new fully virtual world, so please hang with us as we work it all through.

And do join us. Inman Town Halls are open to all Inman Select subscribers (space permitting) and are free of charge. If you’re not one of the first 500 to sign up, not to worry. We’ll send you the on-demand video afterward.

Start a free trial to Inman Select.

Register here for Thursday, June 25 Inman Town Hall

Inman Town Hall ‘The New Productivity’



Thursday, June 25, 2020, 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT

Moderators:



• Valerie Garcia, Valerie Garcia Consulting

• Laura Monroe, Global Head of Community, Inman

2-2:30 p.m.

Tips, Tools and Resources for Navigating Transactions in Summer 2020



Find the tools, skills and insights you will need to thrive this summer.



Jemila Winsey , broker/owner, RE/MAX Legacy Living, Houston, Texas

Stacie Staub, owner, West + Main Homes, Denver, Colorado

2:30-3 p.m.

Innovative Lead Generation and Customer Service Strategies



Learn how you can pivot your marketing and operation strategies to bring value to your new and prospective clients in innovative ways.



Chris Austin , Austin Home Team, Keller Williams, Kansas City

Kimberly and James Sethavanish Colucci , Team Modern Agent, Century21, Sonoma, Marin, Napa County, California

3-3:30 p.m.

Follow-Up Questions with Jemila Winsey and Stacie Staub



Do you have questions from today’s session? Bring them to this virtual roundtable and join us on stage. Moderated by Valerie Garcia

3:-3:30 p.m.

Follow-Up Questions with Kimberly and James Colucci and Chris Austin

Do you have questions from today’s session? Bring them to this virtual roundtable and join us on stage. Moderated by Laura Monroe

3-3:30 p.m.

Network with Your Peers



Turn on your camera to network with fellow attendees.