A Houston-area house that astronaut Neil Armstrong called home when he landed on the moon in 1969 is on the market for $375,000.

The El Lago property is located not far from NASA’s Johnson Space Center, and is in, according to the Houston Chronicle, an area that’s “popular with the space set.” Armstrong took out a $30,000 loan to buy it in 1964, the Chronicle reports.

At four bedrooms and three bathrooms, the 1003 Woodland Drive property is large compared to the housing standards of the time. It has a distinct 1960s look with wood-paneled walls, vaulted ceilings, and a stone fireplace in the living room, while the kitchen has quartz countertops and glass-fronted cabinets.

The house also comes with an outdoor pool and a patio with a pergola, but is, otherwise, a simple single-family home. Forever immortalized as the first man to set foot on the moon in 1969, Armstrong bought it so that his family could live close to the NASA station as he went on several space missions, such as Gemini and Apollo.

After retiring as an astronaut in 1971, Armstrong moved on to other places. He taught at the University of Cincinnati, appeared in advertisements and led a generally quiet life until his death in 2012. The home has had numerous owners, but the last family to own it lived in it for the last 22 years and tried, while making small renovations and upgrades, to maintain the home’s original look. Lance Loken of Keller Williams Platinum Realty is the listing agent handling the sale.

