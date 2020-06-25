Chart-topping rapper and sneaker king Travis Scott just dropped $23.5 million on a hilltop estate overlooking Los Angeles and the Pacific Ocean.

The massive estate, which sits at 16,700 square feet and was completed as a spec house in 2019, was first listed for $42 million that summer. Scott, who first signed with Epic Records in 2012 and has gone on to sell more than 45 million records in the US, reportedly bought it for $23.5 million in cash. Compass’ Carl Gambino worked with Scott while Douglas Elliman’s Fredrik Eklund and Marcy Roth represented the seller.

Located in the Brentwood neighborhood of LA, the property has 180-degree views of both the city and the Pacific Ocean from more or less every room. Designed by celebrity father-daughter architectural firm De Loren & Associates, the home is made to look like a yacht overlooking the ocean. Curved sheetmetal and floor-to-ceiling windows wrap around the outside while the inside has an open floor of living space as well as seven bedrooms and 11 bathrooms.

Other cool features include a 75-foot infinity pool, a private gym, a 15-seat movie theater, a 20-car garage and a wine cellar with room for up to 650 bottles. Every inch is expertly designed with luxury and extravagance in mind — from the Italian marble driveway and Zen garden to the front entryway, which boasts a sculpture by the renowned Japanese woodworker Toshi Kawabata. The neighborhood is also home to a host of celebrities such as LeBron James and Gwyneth Paltrow.

Scott, who was born in Houston and is also known as Jacques Berman Webster II, broke countless music charts with recent albums Astroworld and Jackboys. He has been nominated for numerous Grammy Awards and won a Billboard Music Award. Scott’s sneaker collaborations with Nike are major hits and sell out instantly.

The sale, which comes amid pandemic-induced market fluctuations, has been recorded among the most expensive sold in Los Angeles this year. Kylie Jenner, with whom Scott has a young daughter, bought a spec mansion nearby for $36.5 million earlier this year. Their on-again, off-again relationship is often dissected in celebrity press but property records show that Jenner and Scott co-own the place he currently calls home, a $13.5 million Beverly Hills mansion.

