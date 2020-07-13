Service-built from the start

Most real estate professionals know SentriLock as the premier lockbox provider in the industry and the official lockbox solution of the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR). The company is a prime example of how market demand and innovative technology can blend to provide the industry with better competition and more options.

Just over 16 years ago, the entire lockbox market was dominated by one player. So when Sentrilock introduced an innovative alternative, NAR quickly staked an investment. And shortly thereafter, the association fully acquired the company.

While the product has since been improved upon and many new mobility functions introduced, the company’s mission has remained unchanged: deliver service excellence above all. Sentrilock now partners with 380 real estate associations across the country.

“Tech startups tend to focus on hyper-growth,” said Director of Revenue Devin Beck. “But Sentrilock has always prioritized the customer experience and delivered unsurpassed value for our customers.”

That begins with training. Members of the Sentrilock customer service team complete a thorough development program before helping customers. The phones are staffed from 8 a.m. to midnight, seven days a week.

“We currently have 94 percent customer satisfaction for first call resolution,” Beck shared. “We’ve maintained a 100 percent client retention rate for over three years. Those are the metrics of success we care about. We provide value by giving agents time back and peace of mind. We make it easier for them to get into the home, get it shown, and get it sold.”

Unlocking a total platform

In the last year, the Sentrilock leadership team saw another opportunity to help agents do their jobs. Once again, a single player dominated a critical aspect of the business: scheduling and arranging property showings. However, the incumbent handles fragmented parts of the overall showing process, and because of this, is unable to create a fluid and intuitive solution for the agent.

Thus the SentriKey Showing Service platform was designed.

“The SentriKey Showing Service is another way Sentrilock helps keep technology cutting-edge and prices competitive,” Beck said. “We envisioned it as a complementary offering to our lockbox service. Our product already controls access to a property, so it was a logical next step to help facilitate the showing request process. It also aligns with the peripheral security offerings and association policies, where we can manage access and help keep agents safe.”

Now in development with a beta release planned for August 2020, features will include:

Powerful scheduling and data management tools, with a robust calendar system that offers a single agent or a full team view

Client engagement options to keep buyers and sellers better informed and in lockstep with the agent at every move, managing showing activity as well as buyer feedback

Detailed market insights with up-to-the-minute data on properties down to the street level, shareable with clients in a clean, easy to use format

A patent-pending, data-powered digital assistant that can help manage schedules, confirm appointments, and adjust itineraries in real time

“This will truly be a best-of-breed solution, with new safety and verification features that will be baked-in over the course of the next 24 months. And the timing couldn’t be better,” said Beck. “For an industry that has been slow to evolve, there is a fresh appetite for innovation in real estate technology. We already have 30 percent of our user base signed up for demos and we aren’t even at beta yet. That validates the need and the attitude of an industry that’s ready for what’s next.”

Learn more about SentriLock and the SentriKey Showing Service.