A Florida Panhandle mansion that looks like it came straight from the coast of Santorini is on the market for nearly $15 million.

Dubbed Mont Blanc, the 9,051-square-foot beachfront property overlooks the Emerald Coast in Seagrove Beach, Florida. Finished last year by a team of architects at Scott Barnes Development and designer Erika Powell of Urban Grace Interiors, the coastal mansion is inspired by the Cycladic architecture of the Greek Islands — round corners, white surfaces and endless views of the Gulf of Mexico. It sits 30 feet above sea level and was constructed in such a way to create a feeling of being on the ocean.

“The first floor feels like Mykonos and then by the time you make it to the top floor, you’re in Santorini,” Jonathan Spears, who is co-listing the property with fellow Sotheby’s International Realty agent Blake Morar, told Inman. “When you look out, you see no other structures, just that deep blue aqua color of the ocean.”

The home has six bedrooms, nine bathrooms, multiple patios, a chef’s kitchen and two pools — one on the ground level and one on the roof. That said, Mont Blanc’s most remarkable feature remains its architecture. Along with the home’s stacked and rounded shape meant to bring in natural light, every room reflect the bright blues of the sky and the sea through its walls and full-length windows. The 180-degree views of the water, in particular, give it a resort-like feel.

“It’s an all-concrete home so it’s really built to withstand the test of time,” Morar told Inman. “As far as the interior goes, a lot of the walls are done in a smooth finish and Venetian plaster that has a very subtle reflective element to it and adds a lot of natural light.”

Mont Blanc, which has been listed for $14.995 million, stands out from the surrounding properties in the area due to both its style and hefty price tag. But Spears believes that the price will not deter buyers even as Florida struggles to curb new outbreaks of COVID-19 given the property’s ideal position for self-isolation. Since the pandemic broke out, homes with amenities and a resort feel have been high on the list of priorities among some of the country’s most affluent buyers.

“You see a lot of influx to Florida from the northeast, California and different parts of the United States, specifically to get out of more metropolitan areas and into an area where they can socially distance properly,” Spears said. “We believe this provides an excellent opportunity to do that.”

