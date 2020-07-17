Celebrity power couple Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban dropped $3.5 million on a stylish apartment in New York’s Tribeca neighborhood.

The Oscar-winning actress and popular country singer bought the house in a quiet transaction for approximately $3.5 million, the New York Post first reported. Located on 108 Leonard St., the two-bedroom condo is a pied-a-terre for when the couple visits New York City. Along with property in Los Angeles and Australia, Kidman and Urban’s main residence is an estate in Nashville.

The couple also own another Manhattan apartment, an 11th Avenue condo they bought for $9.6 million years ago.

The apartment is set inside the landmarked McKim, Mead & White building built in 1889 in the style of an Italian Renaissance Revival. Now mostly condos, it was once the home of the New York Life Insurance Company. An average condo in the building commands approximately $4 million.

The building’s three separate entrances were one of the factors that attracted the couple to the condo, according to the Post, as Kidman has been notoriously protective of her private life. It also has garage parking, a pool, a spa and a gym.

“That’s one reason why she liked it and there’s garage she could drive her car into,” a source commented about the sale to the Post.

Not much is known about the apartment itself, but in keeping with the building’s style, its condos have high arched ceilings and oak flooring.

Born in Australia, Kidman received an Oscar in 2003 and has retained her spot as one of the highest-paid actresses in the world. Urban, who also grew up in Australia before moving to the United States, has topped music charts with songs including “Somebody Like You” and, more recently, “Be A Light.”

The couple has been together since 2007 and has two daughters.

