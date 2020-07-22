New York City-based Cherre, a startup that deploys artificial intelligence to pull real estate property data, has teamed up with Rental Beast, an all-in-one online rental listing service with a database of more than 8 million rentals nationwide sourced directly from property owners and managers and updated in real-time.

Rental Beast is joining Cherre’s Data Partner Network, which means “mutual customers will be able to easily incorporate rental listing data into Cherre’s platform for a comprehensive view of markets and properties under consideration,” Cherre said in a press release. Founded in 2016, Cherre’s real estate data platform uses AI to provide property data for large enterprises, insurance companies, banks and investors.

By aggregating property history, demographics and market comparisons, Cherre is able to provide readable real estate information to its customers and save them “millions of dollars in manual data collection and analytics costs,” the company said.

“Rental listings are an important aspect of overall housing data,” said L.D. Salmanson, CEO and co-founder of Cherre, in a statement. “By partnering with Rental Beast, mutual customers will be able to easily analyze rental data alongside other key datasets to evaluate markets and properties, and to make more strategic decisions.”

The partnership with Cherre comes a month after Rental Beast announced its launch of a new program to integrate its rental listings with MLS platforms.

“Rental Beast seeks to bring unparalleled transparency to the rental market, and we’re very excited to join forces with Cherre to provide businesses with the most accurate, comprehensive housing data available,” said Ishay Grinberg, founder and CEO of Rental Beast, in a statement.

“Together, Rental Beast and Cherre allow businesses to get the full picture of the market — from individual homes, to mom-and-pop rentals and multifamily properties. We believe this partnership will offer tremendous value to all data consumers.”

Email Andrea V. Brambila.

Like me on Facebook | Follow me on Twitter