Real estate marketing matters — that’s a given. Your approach to real estate marketing is what sets you apart from the competition. It also shapes how your clients perceive your business. Anyone can have a pretty website and consistent social media presence, but if the story your brand tells on those platforms is inauthentic, it’s not going to resonate.

When you tell an authentic story through your marketing, clients feel a stronger connection with your brand. You’re creating a path to become a household name for clients when it comes to all things real estate, because they know they can trust your competence and character. This is also the level where agents receive more referrals and increase profits as a result of their solid brand and exceptional service.

To build your own authentic brand story into your real estate marketing strategy, start with these five tips.

Establish your core values. These are the foundation of your brand, and your marketing should always align with those values. By working off a set of core values, you clearly communicate your character to your clients, which is a big part of why people will refer you. Use winning words. Describe yourself in three words, and let those words guide much of your marketing by incorporating them on your website and social media. Remember, when telling your story, you’ll want to use powerful language to describe you and your business — words like bold, creative, cutting-edge, dynamic, innovative, lively, etc. Create a 30-second story. Let this be your elevator pitch — a short speech serving as a type of springboard from which your brand can develop. Reference your winning words and core values, and make sure this story is represented in all of your marketing materials. Live your story. In order for a brand story to be authentic, you need to practice what you preach. Make sure all of your actions — whether in person or online — reflect your story and values. This includes blogs, Facebook comments, lunch meetings, etc. When you become a living representation of your brand, your relationships know that you will always provide a high-caliber customer experience. Commit to positivity. Try to keep negativity out of your brand story, and become a source of positivity instead. Devouring personal growth podcasts and books is an excellent way to improve your mindset and your spirits. These resources are also perfect to share with your relationships, which can help reinforce your brand story.

With these principles backing a stunning website and engaging social media presence, your business is well on its way to becoming a household name for your clients and their relationships. For a real estate marketing kit that supports an authentic approach to brand strategy, check out Buffini & Company Referral Maker® PRO.