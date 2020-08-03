Real estate marketing and communications vet Rick Sharga has been named as RealtyTrac’s executive vice president of marketing, parent company Attom Data Solutions announced on Tuesday. The appointment marks a return to RealtyTrac for Sharga who previously served as senior vice president of the foreclosure listings and search portal from 2004 to 2011.

“As Attom continues its growth and expansion in the data licensing business, we also have been revitalizing RealtyTrac, one of the original and strongest online brands in the U.S. residential real estate market,” Rob Barber, CEO of Attom Data Solutions, said in a statement. “Rick’s extensive experience in the real estate and mortgage industry, along with his established industry relationships, make him an invaluable addition to the growing RealtyTrac team.”

Sharga most recently worked for Carrington Mortgage Holdings as executive vice president, as well as chief marketing officer for the company’s Vylla brokerage brand. Prior to these roles, Sharga served as chief marketing officer at Auction.com, an online real estate marketplace.

In his previous role at RealtyTrac in the early 2000s, Sharga created a foundation for the company’s internal and external communications program. In his new role, Sharga will develop and execute a strategic marketing plan to drive business and optimize growth.

“I am excited to return to RealtyTrac and look forward to re-establishing the brand as the go-to source for consumers, investors and real estate professionals for foreclosure property information,” Sharga said in a statement. “In a housing market with high demand, historically low inventory and escalating prices, RealtyTrac can be a valuable resource for buyers looking for hidden values in the housing market.”

Sharga is also a founding member of the Five Star National Mortgage Servicing Association and on the Board of Directors of REOMAC, a non-profit trade organization that seeks to advance careers of professionals in the default industry.

“Adding Rick to the growing RealtyTrac team is a testament to the continued investment from Attom and its investors at Lovell Minnick Partners,” Ohan Antebian, general manager of RealtyTrac, said in a statement. “The vote of confidence in the brand and Attom’s strategic decision to reinvest in the site will solidify awareness of our organization and its near-term modernization.”

