Attom Data Solutions, a property data provider, has acquired Home Junction, Inc., a San Diego-based real estate data technology company specializing in geographic boundary datasets for neighborhoods, school attendance zones, subdivisions and more, the company announced on Wednesday.

The acquisition will boost Attom’s data resources with the addition of school and neighborhood boundary data, crime, points of interest and demographics. In turn, Attom will support Home Junction’s suite of products for real estate agents, including custom websites and data widgets.

“Prior to this acquisition, we had very limited geospatial data sets,” Rob Barber, CEO at Attom, told Inman. “Home Junction had been a customer of ours, they licensed a number of data sets from us, we had a good customer-vendor relationship with them for a long time. It was a very entrepreneurial business in San Diego very close to where our San Diego office is located, so there was a history that goes back a number of years between the people at both of the companies. The Home Junction founding team had finally reached the point where they were starting to think about an exit for the business and wanted to make sure that they found a good home and a good strategic buyer for the business, and that led to conversations that began a little bit earlier this year and ultimately concluded with a successful transaction.”

“Our focus at Home Junction has always been creating and unifying geospatial property datasets,” John Perkins, CEO and founder of Home Junction, said in a statement. “By joining forces and having common goals, we are confident that Attom will continue to increase efficiencies in the marketplace and continue to be a custom solutions provider for businesses ranging from startup to seasoned enterprise.”

Home Junction Inc. was founded in 2007. The company specializes in real estate data and boundary licensing, custom websites created with WordPress real estate themes, WordPress real estate plugins and other services.

“Attom’s mission is to increase real estate transparency in America, and expanding our geospatial capabilities and datasets is core to that mission,” Barber said in a statement. “This acquisition extends Attom’s data footprint and will enhance our value proposition for our customers, while integrating a talented team from Home Junction to an already talented team at Attom. While data elements are important, people elements are even more important. This is an important acquisition because it is an investment in both data and people.”

“Customers, increasingly, they asked for this,” Barber told Inman. “This wasn’t something that came out of left field.”

Email Lillian Dickerson