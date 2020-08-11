Breezeway is a virtual platform that helps manage which property units have been cleaned. The Series A round was led by firm Schooner Capital.

Breezeway, a Boston-based property management platform that helps manage building cleanliness and care, secured $8 million from investors, it was announced.

Founded in 2015, Breezeway is a virtual platform that helps navigate which units in a property have been cleaned and maintained. Amid the coronavirus pandemic and a global focus on cleanliness, venture capital investment firm Schooner Capital led the Series A funding round and raised a new $3 million, Crunchbase News first reported. Other investors include Tamarisc Ventures, Krillion Ventures and Launch Capital — companies that, together, raised $5 million in past funding rounds since the company’s launch.

“Safety is the biggest trend in travel right now, as COVID-19 means you have to be more detail-oriented about protocol,” Jeremy Gall, founder and CEO of Breezeway, told Crunchbase News. “We are providing property managers with tools to drive efficiency, get the right person to do the right job at the right time and validating, for us, that clients can get more done with less people.”

As CEO, Gall comes from a background of working on rental management companies — he was one of the co-founders of vacation rental company FlipKey. Former HomeAway board member Simon Lehmann will also be joining Breezeway’s board of directors.

Breezeway currently employs 30 people and plans to hire eight more by the end of 2020. By 2021, the company plans to take on an additional 12 employees and expand its presence in Europe. The latest money raised will go toward growing its platform, building intelligent operations software and expanding its marketplace of services.

“We are developing a messaging service that can communicate between tenants, guests and owners, telling them what you are doing, Gall said. “We plan to continue to add more resources and automation.”

