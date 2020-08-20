Now on the market for $2.49 million, former Disney Channel star Bella Thorne’s bright pink, two-story home is hard to miss. Thorne transformed the originally black and white exterior to its current, shocking, hue when she purchased the property in 2016 for $2.011 million and put her creativity into redecorating the home’s interior as well.

A rainbow-colored staircase leads to the second floor alongside a wall that features an equally colorful and psychedelic mural, which appears to depict some kind of flying saucers and cartoonish red and white toadstool mushrooms.

“I wanted it to feel like every time you step into another room, you are entering a complete other world,” Thorne told the LA Times earlier this year.

That sentiment is surely reflected in rooms that seem to have little continuity between them, apart from their bold style choices.

Thorne's colorful house leaves no corner untouched | realtor.com The dining room has a clear blue-green color theme | realtor.com The rose room is aptly painted in hues of pink and red | realtor.com An eclectic kitchen encompasses all the colors of the rainbow | realtor.com Glass pocket doors open the living room to the home's backyard | realtor.com The master bedroom also features murals along a wall of sliding glass doors | realtor.com Shopaholics will thrill at the master closet | realtor.com The master bath features wall-to-wall white marble | realtor.com

The living room features a block pastel blue and green paint scheme with deep blue and green feather boas trimming some windows. But, turn to the adjoining room, and you’ll find more hot pink paint with a collage of papery flowers of red, pink and white donning one full wall. Meanwhile, the kitchen features cabinets of all different colors and globular hanging lights, likewise multicolored. In the master bedroom, more murals are to be found, this time with creatures like cats and long-necked birds.

Perhaps she wanted to channel a bit of retro Disney with an Alice in Wonderland vibe?

Aside from some unusual decorating choices, the five-bedroom, six-bathroom home does include some stand-out features, like an enormous master closet that could probably fit the entire wardrobe of an average four-person family. In addition, the living room has extensive glass sliding pocket doors that open up to the backyard, where a swimming pool and patio await. The master bath is also an impressive sight of wall-to-wall white marble and a stand-alone tub.

While the property has a few high-end features that could be selling points for some, it will take a buyer with an acquired taste, or someone who has the patience and vision for some serious redecorating.

Brandon Melgar and Jenny Segovia of Segovia Real Estate Group are representing the listing, which just dropped in price on Thursday after spending 23 days on realtor.com, down from an initial list price of $2.55 million. Both agents declined to comment on the listing.

Thorne, who is 22, has appeared in television shows including My Own Worst Enemy and Big Love, after she first gained public attention as CeCe Jones on the Disney Channel series Shake It Up. She’s also acted in films such as Blended, The DUFF and Infamous.

If all else fails, maybe she’ll find a buyer in one of her formed Disney co-stars who could be more likely to appreciate her whimsical taste — Zendaya, anyone?

Email Lillian Dickerson