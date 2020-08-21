No more anonymous quarantine parties in random neighborhoods, folks. Short-term rental company Airbnb announced on Thursday a global party ban at its listings as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

The company added that occupancy of all bookings will also be capped at 16 persons.

“This party ban applies to all future bookings on Airbnb and it will remain in effect indefinitely until further notice,” the announcement reads.

Airbnb noted that unauthorized parties have always been banned at Airbnb listings, and that the vast majority of its global listings — 73 percent — already include a ban on parties in their booking rules.

The move comes a few months after the company put a ban on “party houses,” or listings that consistently create a neighborhood nuisance. Airbnb also launched a 24/7 neighborhood support hotline in the U.S. and Canada “to communicate directly with neighbors and help us effectively enforce the party house ban.”

Once the global pandemic was declared, Airbnb updated its policies by removing the “event-friendly” search filter from the platform and the “parties and events allowed” rule from event-friendly listings. The company also rolled out a new “Enhanced Cleaning Initiative” in May and extended its refund window on bookings through mid-June in response to the pandemic.

The company explained that the incentive for the party ban came in the wake of public health mandates on gatherings continuing to fluctuate in recent weeks, sometimes prompting Airbnb guests to bring the bar home.

“Some have chosen to take bar and club behavior to homes, sometimes rented through our platform,” the announcement states. “We think such conduct is incredibly irresponsible — we do not want that type of business, and anyone engaged in or allowing that behavior does not belong on our platform.”

The notice also points out that guests who violate the policy may be legally pursued by Airbnb.

Just days ago, Airbnb filed paperwork to hold an initial public offering after several months of heated speculation.

