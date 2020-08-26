On September 15, we’re getting together virtually to discuss your job and how you can stay ahead.

You’ll learn from and collaborate with hundreds of your peers and experts, including an epic speaker line-up: Rayni and Branden Williams from Williams & Williams Estates Group, Sam DeBord from the Real Estate Standards Organization, Jorge Guerra from RESF, Tiffany Curry from Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, Joe Rand from BHGRE Rand Realty, Renee Funk from eXp Realty, Sue Pinky Benson from RE/MAX Realty Team, and so many more.

We’ll dig into questions like:

How can you use social media and video marketing to up your lead generation?

What trends and opportunities will carry forward into the next year?

How are your peers navigating current business challenges and opportunities?

What marketing tools, ideas, and strategies should you be focusing on right now to get more exposure and grow your business?

Are there specific tactics you should be implementing to help facilitate your business?

What are some examples of video marketing dos and don’ts?

Where do we go from here?

See the full agenda here.

Snag your ticket soon. We’re only 3 weeks away from going live! (Did we mention it’s a bargain at $49?)

Not sure you can attend the full day? Don’t worry — you’ll get access to all of the replays too.

Visit inman.com/connect-now to learn more and register.