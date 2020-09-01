Agents in California who use the transaction management platform will no longer need to download and import forms.

Zillow on Tuesday announced the addition of the California Association of Realtors’ standard forms to its dotloop platform, meaning agents will no longer need to download and import the forms for their transaction management solutions.

“This is an important addition to dotloop’s transaction management platform and one that will provide enhanced value for both current and future California-based users,” Marnie Blanco, dotloop’s vice president of Industry Relations, said in a statement. “With direct access to C.A.R.’s Standard Forms, California-based agents, transaction coordinators, teams and brokers can now ensure their transactions close in the most seamless and efficient means possible.”

Dotloop’s transaction management — which boasts more than 7,000 brokerage clients across the U.S. and Canada — offers document editing, eSigning, storage and a variety of compliance features.

It also has integration with more than 75 of the industry’s most-used customer relationship management tools, marketing and automation platforms, as well as a mobile-first app. This latest agent-facing integration is another step in the company’s goal to create a more seamless transaction experience.

Earlier this summer dotloop drew some light criticism from agents when it announced changes to its company privacy policy that now requires all users to opt out of third-party sharing. The changes in language were an attempt to make the policy easier to understand for users, according to Zillow.

