The California Association of Realtors recently released a new video campaign that highlights the strength of Californians working together amidst the COVID-19 crisis.

The California Association of Realtors (CAR) has launched a new ad campaign, running now through July 6 in a variety of markets statewide. But, unlike previous campaign videos the association has released, viewers likely won’t realize what the ad is for until the end.

“Hi, California,” the video begins. “We just wanted to check in, see how you’re doing.”

The video highlights essential workers doing their jobs, families playing at home, colleagues meeting over Zoom, and, of course, Realtors doing their jobs (although it’s ambiguous who those suited professionals are until the video’s close) — all despite the COVID-19 crisis.

Californians are no strangers to adversity and crisis. It was just a little over one year ago that the state faced rampant forest fires in several regions, many of which devastated entire communities. In 2015, the state also fell victim to a horrific mass shooting in San Bernardino, in which 16 people were killed, including the attackers.

As people across the world face unprecedented degrees of uncertainty and fear, CAR’s ad reminds the people of California that they’ve faced hard times before, and that they will get through it again — together.

“One thing we’ve learned from living and working here: Together, we’re tougher,” the video’s voice-over says.

In the two weeks it’s been running, CAR President Jeanne Radsick says the ad has been very well-received.

“We’ve received an overwhelmingly positive response to our new, statewide advertising campaign,” Radsick said. “We can all use more positive news during these difficult times, and this campaign does that by paying tribute to the incredible resiliency of the people of California.”

Email Lillian Dickerson