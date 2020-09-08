Ryan Schneider, CEO of Realogy, will join Brad Inman for an exclusive interview next Tuesday, September 15, at Inman Connect Now. They’ll discuss how the great shifts of the past six months have transformed them, the world, and the real estate industry, and they’ll reveal the profound trends they’re tracking for the rest of this year and beyond.

You should be there. Learn more and reserve your spot at inman.com/connect-now.

Schneider joined Realogy (the parent company of the Corcoran Group, Sotheby’s International Realty and Coldwell Banker) in October 2017 after nearly 15 years of senior leadership experience at Capital One Financial Corporation. During his time at the helm, Schneider has focused on making the nation’s largest real estate holding company run smarter and leaner, overseeing initiatives like selling off nonessential arms of the business, reorganizing certain brands and diving deeper into technology.

Inman Connect Now is a live digital event series that brings together top agents, brokers, executives, tech professionals to learn, share, and connect. The September 15 event is focused on “Your Job” — how you can put more into it, and get more out of it, during these turbulent times.

Do join us.