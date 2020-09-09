Ninve James will lead the Residential Listing Feed, a brokerage-facing listing service powered by the Real Estate Board of New York.

Industry veteran Ninve James is set to join the Real Estate Board of New York (REBNY) as the senior vice president of the New York City-based trade association’s Residential Listing Service (RLS).

RLS is New York City’s own version of a multiple listing service, which is brokerage-facing and syndicates directly to realtor.com, RentHop and Homes.com — but not the Zillow-owned StreetEasy.

“I look forward to tackling the nuances and challenges we all experience when buying, selling and renting real estate in the greatest city in the world,” James said in a statement.

James previously served in executive roles at both realtor.com and Trulia and has more than 17 years leading consumer-facing portals and data solutions for brokerages in New York City, according to REBNY.

She served as the vice president of realtor.com, where she managed New York City market strategy for the past five years and was a member of the New York City founding team at Trulia, which was eventually acquired by Zillow.

In her new role, James will be tasked with overseeing the real-time residential listing database that’s currently used by more than 14,000 New York City agents and brokers, according to REBNY. The database, according to REBNY’s own internal numbers, includes an average of more than 17,000 active listings from more than 600 brokerages and owners.

She also takes the role at a time when competition for data control is high in New York City, with StreetEasy and the rise of OneKey MLS.

“This is an exciting time for the RLS and we are incredibly honored to have [James] lead the path forward,” Sandhya Espitia, the chief operating officer of REBNY, said in a statement. “Her knowledge and expertise in consumer-facing products and residential brokerage are tangible assets that will benefit our members and the entire RLS ecosystem in new and exciting ways.”

