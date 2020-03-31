The New York City-based trade group has a new hub that breaks down details about the stimulus package, as well as government and local resources.

The Real Estate Board of New York (REBNY) — a New York City-based real estate industry trade association — launched a new information portal for the entire industry that includes guidance for real estate professionals and New Yorkers at large on accessing benefits and resources.

“As New York continues to navigate the Coronavirus crisis, REBNY is focused on providing critical updates not only to our members, but to all New Yorkers in a timely and accurate way,” REBNY President James Whelan said in a statement. “In these unprecedented times, we continue to serve, support and advocate for our industry because it is such a critical driver of our City’s overall economic health and prosperity.”

“Hundreds of thousands of New Yorkers earn a living in a real estate related field,” Whelan added. “Whether they are members of REBNY or not, our Coronavirus Resource Hub will provide a trusted, centralized source of information that will help the real estate industry navigate the quickly changing business climate during this difficult time.”

The resource hub includes four key sections:

An overview of the provisions in the CARES Act, the federal stimulus package passed last week by lawmakers that include support for business owners, individuals and both tenants and owners.

Breaking news updates from REBNY members in the form of a newsletter, as well as various industry-specific tips and guidelines on facilitating transactions.

Official government resources and guidance, including executive orders related to real estate activity.

Information on local individuals or organizations that you can help, or that can provide help if you’re in need.

Email Patrick Kearns