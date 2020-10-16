Scammers have been targeting members of the National Association of Realtors (NAR) with robocalls from various numbers claiming to represent “NAR health insurance,” the trade organization warned on Wednesday.

The association is cautioning that these calls are not from the National Association of Realtors and that its 1.4 million members should be vigilant.

“These calls and texts do not originate from NAR,” a spokesperson for the trade association said in a statement. “The association won’t make unsolicited calls to enroll you in an insurance program or otherwise solicit your personal information.”

NAR does offer a wide array of health insurance plans and different coverage options, which are available through the association’s Realtors Insurance Place.

Scammers targeting NAR members is nothing new. NAR warned its members on Wednesday about an ongoing email scam that fraudulently asks recipients to register for an upcoming conference.

In 2019, federal officials warned that there had been a 1,100% rise in real estate phishing scams. Collectively, such scams led to a $1 billion loss in real estate transactions in 2017 alone.

