The National Association of Realtors says it’s gotten “an unprecedented number of complaints about Realtors posting discriminatory speech and conduct online.”

The National Association of Realtors, which has 1.4 million members nationwide, is proposing changes to its professional standards to crack down on racist and discriminatory speech and behavior.

If implemented, the changes would apply NAR’s Code of Ethics and Standards of Practice to all of a Realtor’s activities, not just those related to real estate; would prohibit hate and harassing speech against protected classes; would prohibit all discrimination, not just willful discrimination, against protected classes; would recommend that ethics violations be considered under membership qualification criteria; would specify that the association can refer ethics violations to governmental agencies; and would offer specific guidance for hearing panels regarding violations that would consider discrimination “particularly egregious” when determining appropriate discipline.

Under the proposed amendments, protected classes under the Code of Ethics would include race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status, national origin, sexual orientation and gender identity.

“During the social unrest throughout the nation in late spring and summer of 2020, NAR received an unprecedented number of complaints about Realtors posting discriminatory speech and conduct online, especially on social media. Local and state associations experienced a similar influx of these complaints. A local association of Realtors wrote to NAR President Vince Malta requesting that NAR consider the Code of Ethics’ applicability to this type of speech and conduct,” NAR said in an FAQ regarding the proposed changes.

That local association is the Atlanta Realtors Association, which sent a letter to Malta on June 19. The association’s president, Jennifer Pino, called on NAR to identify potential changes to the Code of Ethics and to qualifications for Realtor membership to create consequences for Realtors that employ discriminatory language and practices.

“The hate rhetoric, discriminatory language, practices, and actions by members on social media and other avenues, while at the same time promoting the Realtor brand should not be allowed to continue. With all of the effort we have made to promote professionalism in the industry, we cannot continue to allow the Realtor brand to be damaged by these hateful few. This must be stopped,” Pino wrote.

While typically a NAR committee considers policy recommendations at the trade group’s mid-year or annual conferences, for this issue, the NAR Professional Standards Committee called a special meeting on June 29 and enlisted its Interpretations and Procedures Advisory Board to review the Code of Ethics’ applicability to discriminatory speech and conduct.

After the advisory board met virtually five times in July and August and had “numerous” discussions with members in NAR’s private communications platform “The Hub,” the committee called a special meeting on Oct. 5 to vote on eight recommendations from the advisory board.

The committee approved all eight, six of which require approval from NAR’s board of directors for implementation. The board, which has some 800 members, will vote on the changes on Nov. 13 at the association’s annual Realtors Conference & Expo, which will be entirely virtual for the first time ever.

Inman has asked what opportunities there will be for NAR members to discuss the proposals at its annual conference and will update this story when we hear back.

Developing…

Email Andrea V. Brambila.

Like me on Facebook | Follow me on Twitter