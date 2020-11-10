Inman events bring together the real estate community to network, learn and grow. Join us for our next 3 virtual events — Connect Now on Nov. 12 and Dec. 17, and our flagship Inman Connect Jan. 26-28 — to stay connected and stay ahead. Register for 52% off!

At Connect Now on November 12th, you’ll hear from billion-dollar agents and CEOs changing the face of the industry. Plus, engage in interactive workshops to learn:

How to close any deal.

How to level up your marketing.

How to use referral partnerships to your advantage.

It’s the best way to stay connected and stay ahead. And until Thursday, you can register for the November event for only $49. (Even better, don’t miss our special 3-event bundle deal at the end of this post!)

Here’s a snapshot of what to expect Thursday:

Learn From Industry Pros and Top Agents

Santiago Arana , Managing Partner at The Agency, is the #8 agent in the country.

, Managing Partner at The Agency, is the #8 agent in the country. Dawn McKenna , Broker at Coldwell Banker Realty, is the #1 Coldwell Banker agent in Illinois.

, Broker at Coldwell Banker Realty, is the #1 Coldwell Banker agent in Illinois. Peter Lorimer , Founder and CEO at PLG Estates, hosts the NETFLIX show “Stay Here” and has a team of over 200 agents.

, Founder and CEO at PLG Estates, hosts the NETFLIX show “Stay Here” and has a team of over 200 agents. Maggie Cross, Senior Manager, Partner Referral Program at Redfin is an expert in helping customers and recruiting talent.

That’s just the tip of the iceberg.

SEE THE SPEAKERS

Define Success for 2021 and Beyond

What strategies should you use to grow your business?

What techniques will keep you on top?

What does success look like for you, and what does it take to get there?

See the Connect Now agenda for all the topics we’ll cover Thursday.

SEE THE EVENT AGENDA

Engage with Your Peers

There will be plenty of opportunities to connect with your peers. From the Inman Connect Morning Show, to an Inman Friendsgiving, you’ll walk away having networked with friends old and new.

Reinforce with Replays

Not sure you can attend the full day? Or, want to rewatch your favorite sessions? You’ll receive access to all of the replays after the event to watch and rewatch at your convenience.

Save 52% when you register for 3 events!

Save big when you bundle tickets. Register for November 12, December 17, and our flagship Connect event on January 26-28 for only $119. This deal ends Thursday.