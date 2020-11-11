Christian Barnes is now the top-ranking female owner in the BHGRE network and fourth overall in the entire Realogy family of brands.

Christian Barnes is set to take over Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Kansas City Homes as its president, chief executive and principal owner after more than a decade with the brokerage, it was announced Wednesday. David Cooper, the firm’s founder, will stay on in an advisory role.

Headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Kansas City Homes is one of the area’s top-producing real estate brokerages and the fourth most productive Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate (BHGRE) franchise by transaction sides, according to the Real Trends 500. The brokerage was ranked 183 on the list of top-producing brokerages by transactions, with 4,355 in 2019.

Barnes started with the company 13 years ago as an agent, after growing up in the real estate industry, as the daughter of two agents. In a statement, she thanked Cooper for his continued support and said had the great benefit of learnings from him.

“When this opportunity was presented by [Cooper], I was excited to build upon the company’s many accomplishments and guide it toward continued growth,” Barnes said, in a statement.

After joining the company initially as a sales associate after a career in television advertising sales, Barnes was elevated through the ranks, most recently serving as director of career development. In that role, she was responsible for the creation of an agent program that resulted in a 35 percent spike in production, according to the company.

Her succession of Cooper now makes Barnes the top-ranking female owner in the BHGRE network and fourth overall in the entire Realogy family of brands.

Barnes has had a number of accolades in her career, including being recognized as Realtors of the Year by the Kansas Association of Realtors. She will also lead NAR’s 2021 Commitment to Excellence committee and will serve on the extended leadership team under incoming President Leslie Rouda Smith in 2022.

“[Barnes] represents BHGRE’s core values in everything she has achieved — passion, authenticity, inclusion, growth and excellence,” Sherry Chris, the president and CEO of BHGRE, said in a statement. “The impressive trajectory of her career illustrates the limitless potential for real estate entrepreneurs.”

Mike Belzer will stay on as chief financial officer, the role he’s held since 2004. Christian Barne’s husband, Chris Barnes, will assume the chief operating officer role as part of the transition.

