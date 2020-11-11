David Connelly is joining Offerpad as chief growth officer from Citigroup and Ben Aronovitch is joining as chief legal officer from Taylor Morrison Home Corporation.

Real estate company Offerpad announced Tuesday the addition of two new members of its executive team, as the company eyes advancement of its real estate solutions — which includes iBuying, concierge services and home listings — and other future business plans.

David Connelly is joining Offerpad as chief growth officer from Citigroup and Ben Aronovitch is joining as chief legal officer from Taylor Morrison Home Corporation.

“With the addition of David and Ben, we’ve made the best real estate team in the world even better,” Offerpad CEO Brian Bair, said in a statement. “Their extensive expertise and past experience will help move Offerpad through the next exciting phase of our growth and development.”

“With these two innovative leaders on board, Offerpad will continue to respond to and provide even more new solutions to enhance the changing marketplace and meet all of our customers’ real estate needs.”

Connelly will be tasked with running growth initiatives for the company and will oversee launching new revenue channels, assisting with capital markets opportunities, and helping lead strategic partnerships for the company, according to Offerpad.

He brings to Offerpad a 30-year career on Wall Street with a background in banking, capital markets and fixed income. He was most recently the managing director of the North American solutions department at Citiground and also worked at Bear Stearns for 25 years where he was responsible for the origination and distribution of mortgage products.

Aronovitch meanwhile will oversee the company’s legal, compliance and risk management departments. He most recently served as the vice president and deputy general counsel of Taylor Morrison.

Offerpad was originally launched strictly as an iBuyer but has since diversified its services when it launched its real estate solutions center in June. The pivot allowed clients to be able to sell their home to Offerpad for a direct, quick-close, all-cash sale, or list their homes for sale with licensed Offerpad employees as well as utilize the company’s concierge services to prep the home for market.

