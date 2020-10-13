The partnership with Aires, a global relocation services firm, will unlock Offerpad’s real estate solutions for its new partner’s relocation clients.

Offerpad, one of the nation’s largest direct-to-consumer homebuying and selling companies, announced Tuesday that it’s partnering with Aires, a global relocation services firm. The deal gives consumers relocating for business access to Offerpad’s suite of real estate services in more than 830 U.S. cities.

“Selling a home can be stressful for anyone, let alone those that need to move across the country for work,” Brian Bair, Offerpad’s founder and CEO, said in a statement. “In partnership with Aires, we’re going to remove a heavy burden for sellers needing to relocate.”

“Aires’ transferees can focus on the many life changes ahead of their move, while Offerpad will work to get their home sold quickly and on their timeline.”

Offerpad, like it’s ibuying competitors, offers consumers selling their home the option to take an all-cash offer with a flexible closing date, to better align with their move.

In June, the company added a real estate services division which allows clients to be able to list their homes for sale with licensed Offerpad employees as well as utilize the company’s concierge services to prep the home for market.

Now, with the partnership, those relocating for work can explore the open market and utilize those services to try and maximize the selling price and keep their home ready for showings, even while vacant. Sellers can also activate Offerpad’s cash offer as a back-up plan at any time during the listing and close immediately.

These services could be particularly appealing to relocation clients who often are focused on a move and a new job. Offerpad’s aim is to eliminate what it believes are the time-consuming aspects of a sale, including open houses, home improvements, repairs and buyers falling through.

Aires is a global relocation services firm that manages a client’s relocation, including the shipment of household items and real estate needs. Through the partnership, Offerpad’s multitude of real estate service options are now unlocked for select Aires clients, with additional clients having access on a rolling basis.

“We’re experts in getting people relocated for work and Offerpad is an expert in providing the best real estate solutions,” Joleen Lauffer, Aires’ executive vice president, said in a statement. “This partnership will provide more options than ever before to the transferee.”

