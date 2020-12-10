The company is expanding its iBuying, in-person and virtual touring and financing services across multiple US markets, it was announced Thursday.

iBuyer startup Opendoor has expanded its service offerings in multiple markets across the U.S., the company announced in a blog post Thursday.

Sellers will now be able to sell their home directly to Opendoor in Provo and Ogden, Utah; Rochester, Minnesota; Lakeland, Winter Haven, Sarasota, Deltona, and Ormond Beach, Florida; and Oxnard, Thousand Oaks, and Ventura, California.

In addition, homebuyers located in Tucson, Arizona; Charlotte, North Carolina; and Houston, San Antonio and Austin in Texas will be able to use the company’s services to both tour and buy any home on the market, not just Opendoor homes. Buyers in these markets can schedule in-person or virtual tours on-demand with the Opendoor app.

“Using the Opendoor app, [buyers] have the option for a self-tour of Opendoor-owned homes,” the blog post reads. “If they are in front of a house and the time slot is available, they can immediately unlock and access the home.”

Homebuyers in more markets will now also have the opportunity to finance with Opendoor Home Loans, the company’s mortgage loan arm. Buyers in Arizona, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas, Colorado and Tennessee will now be able to utilize Opendoor’s financing options, as well as a newly launched refinancing product that incorporates FHA and VA loan offerings.

“With all of these new expansions, we’re extending our mission to more places around the country and couldn’t be more excited to share what we have in store for the new year,” the announcement stated, teasing more updates to come.

In September, Opendoor officially announced its IPO, and is set to make its debut on the stock market on December 21, 2020.

